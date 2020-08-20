America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

St. Louis Couple That Brandished Guns At BLM Protestors To Speak At RNC

Vol 56 Issue 33Opinion

A lawyer for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who face felony charges for waving firearms at Black Lives Matter demonstrators walking down their street in June, confirmed the couple have been invited to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention. What do you think?

“Good choice. There was something so articulate and eloquent about the way they waved loaded firearms at people.”

Emily Sarvis • Handkerchief Advocate

“Better be careful, those folks flip out when a camera is pointed at them.”

Kirk Johnstone • Flour Miller

“The DNC must be embarrassed that all they could get was Michelle Obama.”

Axel Cole • Paintball Spokesperson

