A lawyer for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who face felony charges for waving firearms at Black Lives Matter demonstrators walking down their street in June, confirmed the couple have been invited to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention. What do you think?

“Good choice. There was something so articulate and eloquent about the way they w aved loaded firearms at people.” Emily Sarvis • Handkerchief Advocate

“Better be careful, those folks flip out when a camera is pointed at them.” Kirk Johnstone • Flour Miller