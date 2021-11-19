BURBANK, CA—Stressing that she wouldn’t let her child go naked for just anything, local stage mom Christi Turner emphasized Friday that nudity depends on the role. “My kid’s well-being is very important to me, which is why I’ll only let her go topless for an unforgettable character,” said Turner, explaining that she was definitely willing to consider full-frontal for her daughter, but only if it puts the actress on a path to an Oscar. “I want to see the script before I let her bare it all in front of complete strangers on set and in the audience. The only way she’s taking her bra off is if she’s at the top of the call sheet. I certainly won’t let her do anything I’m not comfortable with.” At press time, Turner signed off on her daughter performing nude after identifying an incredible part in a self-funded, independent student horror film.

