American Voices

Standing Ovation For Nazi Veteran Sparks Anger In Canada

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Canadian officials are apologizing to Jewish communities after honoring a Ukrainian-Canadian veteran who belonged to a Nazi division in WWII with a standing ovation during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit. What do you think?

“A Nazi deserves muted applause at best.”

Dmitri Yarbrough, Stamp Sizer

“Who even remembers what we were fighting over in WWII anyway?”

Frederic Osmolak, Unemployed

“We’ve all got that one standing ovation we wish we could take back.”

Zoe Signor, Pet Doula