John Doerr, one of Silicon Valley’s most successful venture capitalists, is giving $1.1 billion to Stanford University to fund a school focused on climate change, claiming the study of climate and sustainability will be “the new computer science.” What do you think?
“I’d never throw my tuition money away on something as useless as our planet.”
Brandon Falcone, Seat Adjuster
“With their research, maybe there will be a broad, scientific consensus about global warming one day.”
Rob Matney, Experience Creator
“I’m just not sure how practical the environment is gonna be in four years.”
Iana Zasczek, Story Fabricator