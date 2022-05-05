John Doerr, one of Silicon Valley’s most successful venture capitalists, is giving $1.1 billion to Stanford University to fund a school focused on climate change, claiming the study of climate and sustainability will be “the new computer science.” What do you think?

“I’d never throw m y tuition money away on something as useless as our planet.” Brandon Falcone, Seat Adjuster

“With their research, maybe there will be a broad, scientific consensus about global warming one day.” Rob Matney, Experience Creator