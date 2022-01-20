Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or to regularly test for the virus, in one of the most high-profile corporate reversals since the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s workplace vaccine policy. What do you think?
“Oh, okay. How do I take mine out?”
Marvin Hariot, Freelance Informant
“I’m not sure I can interact with Starbucks workers with even less humanity than I already do.”
Artemis Sancler, Unemployed
“I don’t go to Starbucks because I value my sense of taste or smell.”
Heidi Buysse, Playlist Creator