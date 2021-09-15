Being a cog in a multibillion dollar machine is bad enough without having to make caffeinated drinks all day for unhinged customers. Here are the orders Starbucks baristas hate the most and why.
Nano Cappuccino
Nano Cappuccino
It’s nearly impossible to get the froth-to-milk ratio right when the cup is one billionth of a centimeter wide.
Venti Cup Of Spit
Venti Cup Of Spit
Baristas can only produce so much saliva, and it can often take them up to an hour to complete this order.
The Good Coffee
The Good Coffee
Since the good coffee is only served upon request, this usually means they have to dump out the pot of Starbucks coffee and brew an entire pot of the good coffee just for your order.
Any Drink on the Menu
Any Drink on the Menu
It’s 6:58 p.m.! They close in two minutes and they’re already cleaning the coffee maker, get out of here!
Cupless Frappuccino
Cupless Frappuccino
Nearly impossible to hand through the drive thru window without spilling.
Pre-Made Salad
Pre-Made Salad
Yes, there’s no preparation required on their part, but a barista will be haunted all day by someone who buys a cold, clammy chicken quinoa salad from the refrigerated case.
Mop Water
Mop Water
No one should have to watch customers slurp floor liquid directly from a dirty bucket.
Iced Cigarette
Iced Cigarette
If the nicotine really tastes that watered down, maybe just steep your own Marlboros at home.
The Big Barrel
The Big Barrel
The Big Barrel is heavy, splintery, and leaky, so you slip a lot carrying The Big Barrel.
Nitroglycerin Frappuccino
Nitroglycerin Frappuccino
Fame-hungry influencers are to blame for this TikTok drink made from unstable liquid explosives.
I Don’t Know, What Do You Recommend?
I Don’t Know, What Do You Recommend?
Oh, I don’t know, maybe coming up with your own order after waiting 20 minutes in line?
Shredded Pork Latte
Shredded Pork Latte
No matter how many times a barista slaughters a pig it never gets easier.
Coffee Bean Wine
Coffee Bean Wine
Not only will the barista have to check your ID, they must also descend into the wine cellar to select the correct vintage.
The Tip Jar Frappuccino
The Tip Jar Frappuccino
The quarters that give this blended drink its signature flavor exclusively come from the tip jar.
Coffee That Doesn’t Taste Burnt
Coffee That Doesn’t Taste Burnt
That’s like going into McDonald’s and ordering a Whopper.
Small Cappuccino With 400 Drums Of Mustard Gas
Small Cappuccino With 400 Drums Of Mustard Gas
Please consider that this order does make your barista an accessory to violations of the Geneva convention.
Bathroom Passcode
Bathroom Passcode
Baristas can rarely tell if a customer means to order this off-menu drink or if they actually need to use the bathroom.
Snake Shake
Snake Shake
Pup Cups are one thing, but asking your barista to blend a whole handful of pinkie mice for your pet boa constrictor is quite another.
A Cup For Water
A Cup For Water
Take that bullshit somewhere else.
Espresso
Espresso
The machine makes terrifying, monster-like noises that can scare even the bravest barista.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Eventually everyone grows to deeply resent the thing that makes them famous.
All slides
- Starbucks Orders Baristas Hate The Most And Why
- Nano Cappuccino
- Venti Cup Of Spit
- The Good Coffee
- Any Drink on the Menu
- Cupless Frappuccino
- Pre-Made Salad
- Mop Water
- Iced Cigarette
- The Big Barrel
- Nitroglycerin Frappuccino
- I Don’t Know, What Do You Recommend?
- Shredded Pork Latte
- Coffee Bean Wine
- The Tip Jar Frappuccino
- Coffee That Doesn’t Taste Burnt
- Small Cappuccino With 400 Drums Of Mustard Gas
- Bathroom Passcode
- Snake Shake
- A Cup For Water
- Espresso
- Pumpkin Spice Latte