American Voices

Starbucks To Require Face Masks For Customers

Vol 56 Issue 28Opinion

Starting July 15, Starbucks will require all customers to wear facial coverings inside stores to protect employees and other patrons, a decision based on CDC recommendations meant to curb the spread of Covid-19. What do you think?

“Excellent. I’ve been looking for a fresh reason to torment a barista.”

Edgar Hoffman, Unemployed

“How am I supposed to drink my coffee if I can’t watch how other people do it?”

Ruby Seagren, Soil Grader

“Tell them they can just put the whipped cream right in my mask.”

Richie Cronander, Jelly Connoisseur

