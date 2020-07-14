Starbucks To Require Face Masks For Customers

Starting July 15, Starbucks will require all customers to wear facial coverings inside stores to protect employees and other patrons, a decision based on CDC recommendations meant to curb the spread of Covid-19. What do you think?

“Excellent. I’ve been looking for a fresh reason to torment a barista.” Edgar Hoffman, Unemployed

“How am I supposed to drink my coffee if I can’t watch how other people do it?” Ruby Seagren, Soil Grader