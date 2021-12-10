A union has won the right to represent U.S. Starbucks workers, with employees at a Buffalo, NY location voting 19-8 in favor of a union, the first in the coffee retailer’s 50-year history. What do you think?



“But I can still mistreat Starbucks employees, right?” Diedrich Goff • Military Gardener

“Great, now Starbucks coffee are going to be stupidly expensive.” Salvador Karch • Dandiness Coach