A union has won the right to represent U.S. Starbucks workers, with employees at a Buffalo, NY location voting 19-8 in favor of a union, the first in the coffee retailer’s 50-year history. What do you think?
“But I can still mistreat Starbucks employees, right?”
Diedrich Goff • Military Gardener
“Great, now Starbucks coffee are going to be stupidly expensive.”
Salvador Karch • Dandiness Coach
“That’s great, but I’m really just in here to use the bathroom.”
Corrina Bedford • Sidewalk Salter