SANAA, YEMEN—Praising international news organizations for their discretion, starving Yemeni civilians reportedly thanked the media Tuesday for giving them privacy during a difficult time. “When your community is in crisis, the last thing you want is to have the news media draw attention to you,” said Faraz al-Hadrami, one of numerous Yemenis who expressed appreciation to leading newspapers and broadcast news outlets for allowing them to grieve the starvation deaths of their spouses and the Saudi bombing deaths of their children in private. “Enduring a blockade of food and medicine for years has been difficult enough without members of the media making a big deal out of it, so we’re really glad they haven’t. It would be easy to drop in and snap a few pictures of sick children and bombed-out neighborhoods, but reporters have shown that they’re above dragging our problems through the press. This is a very difficult period in all of our lives, made more difficult by the continued deaths of our loved ones and community members, and we want to say thank you to all the Western journalists who are mature enough to give us space. Frankly, the suffering we’re going through is no one’s business but ours.” Yemeni civilians went on to ask the media to continue honoring their privacy and giving them time to heal from a lack of food.

