State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions

Slideshow

State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions

SEE MORE: Coronavirus
Coronavirus50 StatesVol 56 Issue 51Health
Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions

The Onion provides in-depth coverage of how the coronavirus response is being mismanaged, botched, and fucked up at the state-level.

Advertisement

2 / 52

Alabama

Alabama

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Uh, has anyone heard from Alabama, lately?
Advertisement

3 / 52

Alaska

Alaska

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Preventing people from dying alone 5,000 miles away from anyone who loves them would defeat the entire purpose of Alaska.
  • Residents advised against pulling down their mask to say, “Hey, there’s a moose” every time they see a moose.
  • Visitors must quarantine for 14 days in the Alaskan wilderness with nothing but a pocket knife and a frying pan.
Advertisement

4 / 52

Arizona

Arizona

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Tumbleweeds must quarantine for 14 days after rolling in from out of state.
  • Border officials urge imprisoned migrants to take turns having 6 feet of space from rest of group.
  • All circling buzzards should wait two weeks before picking clean bones of carrion.
Advertisement

5 / 52

Arkansas

Arkansas

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Officials urge residents to continue segregating 6 feet apart.
  • Crowds clamoring outside Clinton Presidential Center repeatedly dispersed.
Advertisement

6 / 52

California

California

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Similar to New York’s but with some unique quirks of its own.
  • State officials are confident skyrocketing rents will soon force the coronavirus to move back to the Midwest.
  • Illegal for any journalist to gather indoors in restaurants where more than 6 state officials are dining.
Advertisement

7 / 52

Colorado

Colorado

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Few restrictions, as coronavirus easily winded at such high altitude.
  • Preventing crowds by only allowing 85 new breweries to open each day.
  • One resident per gorgeous snowy peak.
Advertisement

8 / 52

Connecticut

Connecticut

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Residents advised to shelter-in-place at one of their estates.
  • All of state’s 3.5 million residents to be sent to boarding school in Switzerland to wait it out.
  • Strictly no white masks or facial coverings after Labor Day.
Advertisement

9 / 52

Delaware

Delaware

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • All corporations are urged to stay within their own tax haven.
  • Just a pea-sized amount of hand sanitizer in middle of state should do it.
  • Statewide mask mandate has been in place for decades to protect residents from the downwind fumes of New Jersey.
Advertisement

10 / 52

Florida

Florida

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Mandatory $500 fine for anyone caught trying to figure out state’s actual death toll numbers.
  • Color-coded classification system sets out regulations from green (none) to red (also none).
  • All drinks must be protected from germs with little umbrella.
Advertisement

11 / 52

Georgia

Georgia

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Any new strains of Covid-19 must be introduced at debutante ball before infecting local residents.
  • CDC has urged Georgians to stop pressing their noses up against their headquarters ’ windows to take a gander.
  • Officials have strongly discouraged residents from participating in dangerous group activities such as voting.
Advertisement

12 / 52

Hawaii

Hawaii

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Leis must tossed onto friends from distance of six feet or more.
  • At least try to pretend you care about not infecting the minimum-wage hotel staff.
Advertisement

13 / 52

Idaho

Idaho

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Maximum snowmobile occupancy limited to 2.
  • Statewide ban on dunking head in water and emerging with fish between teeth.
Advertisement

14 / 52

Illinois

Illinois

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Chicago hospitals treating patients in order of when they called dibs on open beds.
  • Italian beef troughs must be sanitized between each use.
  • Shelter-in-place mandatory for all residents unable to grease a few palms.
Advertisement

15 / 52

Indiana

Indiana

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Anyone passing through Indiana is, as always, just advised to keep on driving until they get to another state.
  • Officials have shut down all rusty basketball hoops nailed to the old barn door.
Advertisement

16 / 52

Iowa

Iowa

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • All corn required to self-shuck until further notice.
  • Residents welcome to wear a mask but will be required to remove it if asked by a store owner or another customer.
  • All food must be taken to-go, on a stick.
Advertisement

17 / 52

Kansas

Kansas

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Officials strongly advise against cremating the deceased in the same pits as briskets.
Advertisement

18 / 52

Kentucky

Kentucky

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Maximum limit of 25 people per pick up truck bed.
  • People who suspect they’ve been infected must quarantine in oak barrel for 14 days.
Advertisement

19 / 52

Louisiana

Louisiana

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Same rules as all the other states but cajun-style.
  • Residents urged to blow trumpets into sleeve.
  • Preventing the spread of the pathogen by only allowing outdoor puking.
Advertisement

20 / 52

Maine

Maine

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • All children required to attend remote learning except for a gang of misfits banding together to destroy an ancient evil.
  • Acadia National Park ordered to keep on lookin’ gorgeous.
  • Residents urged to remain isolated in their remote, mist-strewn lighthouses.
Advertisement

21 / 52

Maryland

Maryland

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Residents encouraged to carry around plenty of hand sanitizer to disinfect their stab wounds.
  • Grocery stores limiting purchases of Old Bay Seasoning to 12 per household.
  • Residents instructed to shelter at home until virus gets bored and leaves for another state.
Advertisement

22 / 52

Massachusetts

Massachusetts

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • All drunken bar fights must spill out onto the streets by 10 p.m.
  • Hundreds of Dunkin’s cited for not being 6 feet away from next closest Dunkin’.
Advertisement

23 / 52

Michigan

Michigan

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Vacant lots may host no more than 2 concurrent trash fires.
  • Despite massive public outcry, the Sindecuse Museum of Dentistry will continue to have limited hours until further notice.
  • Violent extremists limited to attempting only 1 government overthrow per month.
Advertisement

24 / 52

Minnesota

Minnesota

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Gatherings of more than 10 people indoors punished with a strong disapproving frown.
  • The governor has temporarily banned the sale of bat meat for use in hot dish.
  • Indoor fitness remains suspended since 1858.
Advertisement

25 / 52

Mississippi

Mississippi

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Residents urged to keep at least two “S”s between them at all times.
  • Workers unemployed due to the pandemic encouraged to wrestle up some catfish from the creek if they’re so hungry.
  • Occupancy for rafts floating down the Mississippi limited at 2.
Advertisement

26 / 52

Missouri

Missouri

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • With masks required, cigarette-smoking residents are advised to switch to chaw.
  • Officials urge residents to brush up on difference between coronavirus and meth overdose symptoms.
  • Indoor mask restrictions widened to include shanties, shacks, sheds, and shitters.
Advertisement

27 / 52

Montana

Montana

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Strongly urging residents to keep town populations under 50 people.
  • All mountain summits must be wiped down completely after use.
Advertisement

28 / 52

Nebraska

Nebraska

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Everyone in Nebraska is dead.
Advertisement

29 / 52

Nevada

Nevada

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Complimentary shrimp cocktail must not sit out for more than 24 hours prior to serving.
  • Non-essential casino heist members urged to stay home.
  • Clubs required to offer Purell bottle service.
Advertisement

30 / 52

New Hampshire

New Hampshire

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Residents are urged to promote social distancing by continuing their longstanding practice of shunning any and all outsiders.
Advertisement

31 / 52

New Jersey

New Jersey

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Delis forbidden from hanging beautiful Capocollo in window to avoid crowds forming around the meat.
  • Residents encouraged to use elbow to greet associates instead of back of the hand.
  • Gamblers may enter casinos only after receiving a temperature check and guessing the result within 0.1 degree.
Advertisement

32 / 52

New Mexico

New Mexico

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Newly imposed limits on pilgrims paying visit to Freddie Prinze, Jr.’s place of birth.
  • The state’s 11 non-retired adults can return to work as long as they wear masks.
Advertisement

33 / 52

New York

New York

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • With cases once again surging in New York, residents are urged to remember Andrew Cuomo is doing a terrific job.
  • NYC tourists asked extra emphatically to get the fuck out the way.
Advertisement

34 / 52

North Carolina

North Carolina

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Strict curfew put in place for all riff-raff.
  • Your aunt who lives out there says the restrictions are borderline fascist, but of course she’d say that.
Advertisement

35 / 52

North Dakota

North Dakota

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • No restrictions as all 4 residents are doing a pretty good job staying away from each other.
Advertisement

36 / 52

Ohio

Ohio

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Ban on filmmakers traveling from out-of-state to make documentaries on decline of American manufacturing.
  • Residents strongly advised not to attend large gatherings indoors unless you brought a dish to share.
Advertisement

37 / 52

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • No one allowed to get vaccine before they’ve warshed up.
  • Residents experiencing Covid symptoms should immediately isolate and ask the Lord for forgiveness.
  • State officials will sanitize panhandle between each use.
Advertisement

38 / 52

Oregon

Oregon

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • White nationalist militias are encouraged to form smaller white nationalist militia pods.
  • Unhappy residents have been forced outdoors after a total ban on indoor hiking.
  • Social gatherings are not to exceed 6 people between a maximum of 2 polycules.
Advertisement

39 / 52

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Cheesesteaks must be eaten in solitude, as always.
  • Temporary ban on brotherly love.
Advertisement

40 / 52

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Citizens advised to keep a Rhode Island-length distance between them.
  • Number of monthly art fairs reduced to 60,000.
Advertisement

41 / 52

South Carolina

South Carolina

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • All brisket should remain in smokehouse until achieving savory perfection.
  • Newly imposed statewide ban on canceling sporting events.
  • Officials sure a hurricane will bury any of their mistakes.
Advertisement

42 / 52

South Dakota

South Dakota

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Governor Kristi Noem’s refusal to impose any restrictions has made her a rising GOP star, undeniably propelled upward by the growing stack of bodies beneath her feet.
  • Residents traveling out of state must bring back two or three people to visit.
Advertisement

43 / 52

Tennessee

Tennessee

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Maximum occupancy of six honkies per tonk.
  • Residents required to sanitize hands with wet wipes between each spicy hot barbecue wing.
Advertisement

44 / 52

Texas

Texas

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Brought in a new, no-nonsense sheriff to properly deal with the coronavirus.
  • Bank-robbing bandits required to wear correct PPE instead of merely a bandana.
  • All indoor gatherings must have at least 12 good ol’ boys.
Advertisement

45 / 52

Utah

Utah

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Governor encourages residents to continue sitting quietly on couch with hands folded as they have joyfully done since March.
  • Bars open so drinkers can reap consequences of offending God.
  • All family gatherings may include only 20 wives or less.
Advertisement

46 / 52

Vermont

Vermont

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Residents told to remain calm as governor enacts temporary ban on bulk nut bins.
  • Surface must be cleaned with disinfectant wipe before drinking from cow udder.
Advertisement

47 / 52

Virginia

Virginia

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Blue Ridge Mountains shaved down to stumps to allow more air to circulate into state.
  • Performers at Colonial Williamsburg must pretend to be dying from era-appropriate pathogens like Yellow Fever or Small Pox.
  • Wild ponies of Chincoteague urged to ride, just keep riding and don’t look back.
Advertisement

48 / 52

Washington

Washington

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Residents who’ve been exposed to virus are asked to quarantine for two weeks in isolated cabin in the woods while writing acoustic folk album.
  • All two dozen Washington residents who do not work for Amazon must stay at home.
Advertisement

49 / 52

West Virginia

West Virginia

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Listening in on what Virginia is doing and just enforcing that.
  • Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus will immediately be run out of West Virginia.
  • Those seeking vengeance as part of an intergenerational family feud are exempt from stay-at-home orders.
Advertisement

50 / 52

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Officials contact tracing every six-pack of New Glarus that travels out of state.
  • Advises residents to remove mask before inserting Bratwurst.
  • Reduce trips to Culver’s to 6 or 7 times per day.
Advertisement

51 / 52

Wyoming

Wyoming

Illustration for article titled State-By-State Covid-19 Restrictions
  • Residents should approach each other cautiously to avoid spooking the virus.
  • Ghost towns ordered to remain abandoned.
  • Ass returned to chaps for more comprehensive protection.
Advertisement

52 / 52