States See Record-Breaking Turnout For Early Voting

Over 26 million Americans have already cast ballots for the 2020 election, more than six times the number that voted by this time in 2016, which experts say is driven by voter enthusiasm as well as concerns about the pandemic and mail-in voting. What do you think?

“Inspiring to see so many Americans absolutely scared to death.” Tim Heffelfinger • Wine Label Applicator

Advertisement

“I’ll probably wait until the rush dies down after Election Day.” Bernadette Stern • Regular Scientist