American Voices

Steph Curry Returns To NBA Following Injury

OpinionVol 56 Issue 09

Six-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry rejoined the Golden State Warriors this week after more than four months off recovering from a hand injury sustained during a game last October. What do you think?

“I hope he can still stay competitive now that other teams know hurting his hand is his weakness.”

Bertha Long • Glue Tester

“Interesting to see if time away has changed his perspective on scoring points.”

Jessie Alvarado • Trade School Recruiter

“Can anyone ever truly heal though?”

Orville Francis • Memo Printer

