American Voices

Steve Bannon Indicted For Border Wall Fundraiser Fraud

Vol 56 Issue 33Opinion

President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested and charged with defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars through a crowdfunding campaign that claimed to be raising money for a border wall with Mexico. What do you think?

“As someone who loves both the wall and the good grift, I am torn.”

Rob Frommholz, Omelette Station Manager

“At least he didn’t do something harmful with the money like using it for its intended purpose.”

Kristina Stamler, Pony Coordinator

“If we’re prosecuting people for failing to deliver on GoFundMe campaigns, I really gotta finish this indie film.”

Tim Sweeney, Amateur Filmmaker

