Steve Bannon Indicted For Border Wall Fundraiser Fraud

President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested and charged with defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars through a crowdfunding campaign that claimed to be raising money for a border wall with Mexico. What do you think?

“As someone wh o loves both the wall and the good grift, I am torn.” Rob Frommholz, Omelette Station Manager

“At least he didn’t do something harmful with the money like using it for its intended purpose.” Kristina Stamler, Pony Coordinator