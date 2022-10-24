Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers investigating last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. What do you think?
“I just hope prison doesn’t radicalize him.”
Juan Mejia, Event Security
“Will they grant his request for a special live-kitten diet?
Rex Smalls, Barista Recruiter
“I think he should take these four months to reflect on better ways to overthrow the government.”
Jasmine Carlini, Symbologist