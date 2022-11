An undisclosed buyer paid more than $218,000 for the well-worn pair of brown suede, two-strap Birkenstock sandals that Jobs wore in the ’70s and ’80s—the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction. What do you think?

“Wow, imagine wha t a new pair must go for.” Miles Blackburn, Hubcap Designer

“I see he’s still overpricing products from the grave.” Ahmad Gilbert, Funnel Operator