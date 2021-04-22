Steven Soderbergh, director of the Ocean’s 11 franchise and Erin Brockovich, will be co-producing this Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, employing several cinematic techniques to update the show and make it “feel like a film.” What do you think?

“He’s a filmmaker I trust to tell the story of wealthy people winning awards.” Marvin Lazar, Systems Analyst

“He directed the hell out of the Academy’s safety and compliance video.” Seath Perry, Fondant Artist