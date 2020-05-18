Stocks Rally On Hope For Coronavirus Vaccine

Positive news from a scientific trial by drug maker Moderna stoked optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine, sending the Dow up more than 650 points, or 2.8%. What do you think?

“Wall Street profiting off a global crisis is the first sign things are finally returning to normal.” John Tanner • Sock Hop Instructor

“See? There’s actually a silver lining to a vaccine.” Donald Islington • Pandiculation Advocate

“Make sense. False hope is one of America’s most profitable exports.” Donna Slatterly • Mars Skeptic