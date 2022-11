The U.S. Department of Justice seized $3.36 billion of stolen Bitcoin after a 10-year search, authorities finding the funds hidden on various devices in a hacker’s home in an underfloor safe inside a popcorn tin. What do you think?

“Can’t believe they we re able to breach the lid’s defense system.” Jayne Cobb, Party Auditor

“I hide mine in offshore popcorn tins.” Dean Bonilla, Malariologist