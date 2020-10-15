America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Stranded Tourist Given Special Permission To Visit Closed Machu Picchu

Vol 56 Issue 41Opinion

Peru’s Ministry of Culture granted Jesse Katayama, a tourist from Japan who has been stranded in the country since March, special permission to visit Machu Picchu this weekend before he returns home, making him the only visitor to the World Heritage site in seven months. What do you think?

“Makes you wonder what he could have gotten if he had held out a few more months.”

Nadine ClarkPocket Knife Sharpener

“I’ve heard visiting Machu Picchu isn’t worth it in October.”

Steven FongMarina Guide

“Cool! No lines for rides.”

Troy Prowse • Dough Shaper

