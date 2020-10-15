Stranded Tourist Given Special Permission To Visit Closed Machu Picchu

Peru’s Ministry of Culture granted Jesse Katayama, a tourist from Japan who has been stranded in the country since March, special permission to visit Machu Picchu this weekend before he returns home, making him the only visitor to the World Heritage site in seven months. What do you think?

“Makes you won der what he could have gotten if he had held out a few more mon ths.” Nadine Clark • Pocket Knife Sharpener

“I’ve heard visiting Machu Picchu isn’t worth it in October.” Steven Fong • Marina Guide