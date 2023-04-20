Strict Apartment Lease Only Allows Roommates Under 95 Pounds

CHICAGO—Calling the terms of the agreement unfair and excessive, local woman Beth Lebold told reporters Thursday that her strict apartment lease only allowed her to have roommates under 95 pounds. “According to my landlord, I can’t have any roommates bigger than that, no matter how clean or well-behaved they are,” said Lebold, adding that if she were to follow the nonnegotiable regulation, she would have to give up her current roommate, Lucy, who was around 95 pounds when she first got her but had put on a lot of weight since. “The lease says it’s to prevent damage to the property, but that’s ridiculous. Lucy mostly just eats and sleeps all day, and she hardly sheds. I mean, I want to get my security deposit back, but maybe I can just hide her if the landlord ever comes over to fix the sink or anything.” At press time, Lebold was reportedly looking to rehome her roommate after she bit a neighbor.