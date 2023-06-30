Strip Club Installs Single Pinball Machine To Occupy Shy Members Of Bachelor Party

SAN DIEGO—In an attempt to cater to a wider demographic, a local strip club reportedly installed a single pinball machine Friday to occupy the shy members of bachelor parties. “We’re pleased to announce the arrival of our new Addams Family pinball game, which shy members of a bachelor party can congregate around, rather than sitting up front with the girls,” said Heather Pell, general manager of the Landing Strip, adding that the fully restored vintage game “has plenty of flashing lights and fun stuff to look at for anyone afraid of making eye contact with a half-naked woman.” “Now, rather than pretending to go to the bathroom or make a fake phone call over and over again, our more timid visitors can act really invested in a game of pinball and hopefully avoid being hassled by other members of the group. It’s against a back wall and faces away from the stage, so there are no breasts in your sight line, or even in your peripheral vision.” Pell went on to add that the game cost $10 per play, with a $50 minimum at the bar.