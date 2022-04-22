LEAWOOD, KS—Faced with a steep decline in growth over the past few years, struggling cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings announced Friday it would clamp down on the practice of theater sharing among its customers. “Due to the mounting economic pressures AMC faces, we can no longer allow multiple people to use the same theater space to watch a movie,” said CEO Adam Aron, who acknowledged that his company had once tolerated theater sharing to gain market share in a competitive industry, but stressed that all such permissiveness would now come to an end. “While rare, there have actually been extreme instances of 30, 40, sometimes even 50 people in a single theater watching a movie. But from now on, you can’t just come to an AMC location and bring a bunch of friends with you thinking you’re all going to watch the same screening. That just isn’t going to happen anymore.” At press time, AMC employees across the nation were reportedly going through their facilities theater by theater and kicking out all but one person from each.