Student Eats $120,000 Banana Art Installation

An art installation by Maurizio Cattelan that featured a ripe banana taped to a wall at a Seoul art museum was devoured by a college student, who defended himself by saying he was “hungry” after skipping breakfast. What do you think?
“Produce prices are getting ridiculous.”
Donald Rivero, Systems Analyst
Watch
Nerd Senator Asks Secretary Of Education For More Teachers
Share
“At least give him credit for not launching into some tedious explanation about capitalism and temporality in art.”
Rhonda Gifford, Padlock Designer
Advertisement
“I try to keep a little Cattelan on me in case I get nippish.”
Mike Bernardo, Disaster Theorist