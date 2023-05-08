Student Eats $120,000 Banana Art Installation

An art installation by Maurizio Cattelan that featured a ripe banana taped to a wall at a Seoul art museum was devoured by a college student, who defended himself by saying he was “hungry” after skipping breakfast. What do you think?

“Produce prices are getting ridi culous.” Donald Rivero, Systems Analyst

“At least give him credit for not launching into some tedious explanation about capitalism and temporality in art.” Rhonda Gifford, Padlock Designer

