Students Excited After Teacher Announces Class Being Held Outside While Police Investigate Shooting

LEXINGTON, KY—In response to the abrupt change to the day’s schedule, students at Landon Middle School in Lexington, KY were reportedly excited Monday after their teacher announced class would be held outside while police investigated a school shooting. “Sitting outside in the sun is so much better than being locked inside a boring classroom during an investigation,” said 13-year-old Monica Jepson, frantically waving at her friends to come sit by her on the grass as they were ushered to an area deemed far enough away from the crime scene. “It’s so nice to stretch our legs and breathe the fresh air instead of the stench of gun fire. I wish we could do this more often.” At press time, students cheered after the principal announced that everyone would get to go home early to make sure their parents knew they were safe.

