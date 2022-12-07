We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Northeastern University in Boston faces criticism after students discovered heat-monitoring devices installed under their desks to secretly track desk usage without students’ knowledge or consent. What do you think?

“At least school tuition is going towards new technology in the classrooms.” Leatrice Uvalles, Fare Collector

“A few discreet locker room cams is one thing, but this is outrageous.” Dusty Portillo, Systems Analyst