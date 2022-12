We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A London studio is offering to remove tattoos of the artist now known as Ye for free following a string of controversies surrounding the U.S. rapper. What do you think?

“Won’t erase the shame of getting one to begin with.” Tamera Parker, Debt Distributor

“I will continue to use my thigh as a tool for mental health awareness.” Jack Wigdor, Freelance Shill