Study: 1 In 20 Americans Develop Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Repetitive Chip Dipping

SEATTLE—In a study that warns frequent snackers carry a higher risk of developing the condition, new research published Monday by orthopedists at the University of Washington revealed that one in every 20 Americans will develop carpal tunnel syndrome from repetitive chip dipping. “Carpal tunnel problems have become extremely common in the United States, where people’s continuous swiping of chips through various salsas and dips, day in and day out, causes extensive wrist damage,” said study author Valerie Belkin, who recommended a series of hand stretches Americans should try the next time they open a party-size bag of tortilla chips and realize it’s going to take them a while to polish off a simmering Crock-Pot full of chili-cheese sauce. “Take a break from the repetitive dipping motion every five hours if possible, and even more often when you’re dealing with a thicker dip, like a hummus or guacamole. Overall, the best way to avoid wrist injury when dipping over long periods of time is to go for an ergonomic chip like the Tostito’s Scoop. You can also try wearing a carpal tunnel brace, just make sure to buy one with a protection rating that indicates it is intended for use with up to seven layers of dip.” Belkin went on to demonstrate how one could dump nacho sauce over the top of a bucket of chips for a less strenuous alternative to prolonged dipping.