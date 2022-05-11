A new study has found that 93% of neighborhoods in America’s major cities were unaffordable to the majority of local Black residents, while the majority of affordable zip codes were “low-opportunity” neighborhoods. What do you think?

“Huh, I wonder if this evidence is representative of an issue that might be system -wide.” Gale Booker, Comfort Advocate

“I have to walk 10 blocks to get good pho, so nobody’s neighborhood is perfect.” Hugh Adler, Systems Analyst

“If you know of a way to help Black people without helping the poor, I’m all ears.” Orville Remy, Rule Aficionado