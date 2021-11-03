A new study has found that takotsubo cardiomyopathy, commonly called “Broken Heart Syndrome”, which mirrors a heart attack after a stressful event like a break-up, is on the rise among women ages 50 to 74, who account for 80% of all cases. What do you think?
“I expected being made irrelevant by society to be more relaxing.”
Nikola Pally, Transformation Consultant
“I knew I made the right decision to never let anyone in.”
James Drucker, Scarecrow Stand-In
“Nothing a bottle of wine and a night out with the ladies can’t cure.”
Rex Brockman, Registered Francophile