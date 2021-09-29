A new study suggests today’s children will experience extreme climate events at a rate that is two to seven times higher than people born in 1960, forecasting that heatwaves will be the most prevalent, occurring 36 times more over the lifetime of a child born in 2014. What do you think?

“At least they’ll be young enough to enjoy it.” Pedro Hensley, Fetish Developer

Advertisement

“The best way we can prepare for this is to stop raising kids to be so soft.” Ernie Li, Unemployed