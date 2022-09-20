A new Pew Research Center study has found that Christians will make up less than half of the U.S. population by 2070, as Americans raised Christian continue to disaffiliate from their religion. What do you think?

“I’m glad more Am ericans are realizing they can be hateful without religion.” Alonzo Pearce, Gate Latcher

“You never know, something terrible could happen to make Christianity attractive again.” Josiah Coopman, Army Cashier

“I knew we couldn’t run from Sharia law forever.” Rita Geimer, Menu Illustrator

