A new study has found that albatross, known to be monogamous creatures, are separating from their life partners at a higher rate, with researchers saying that climate change is negatively impacting breeding conditions, leading the seabirds to find new partners. What do you think?

“I, too, blamed my infidelity on increased glacier melt.” Jasper Socci, Church Drummer

“It’s tough out there for anybody, much less a 30-something divorcée with three chicks.” Nori Aguirre, Execution Emcee