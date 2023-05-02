Study: Climate Change Making Airplane Turbulence Worse

A new study shows that climate change is causing more instability in jet streams and making wind speeds faster, with turbulence predicted to triple in frequency between 2050 and 2080. What do you think?
“I can’t wait to take this out on a flight attendant!”
Jeremy Coit, Herb Farmer
Watch
Police Officers Explain Why They Are Resigning En Masse
Share
“Can’t they just fly above the climate?”
Eleanor Rebadon, Detritus Collector
Advertisement
“Finally, an incentive to tackle climate change.”
Aaron Bauserman, Synopsizer