America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Study: Climate Change Making Airplane Turbulence Worse

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A new study shows that climate change is causing more instability in jet streams and making wind speeds faster, with turbulence predicted to triple in frequency between 2050 and 2080. What do you think?

“I can’t wait to take this out on a flight attendant!”

Jeremy Coit, Herb Farmer

Watch
Police Officers Explain Why They Are Resigning En Masse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Area Man Reports Ziploc Bag Just As Good As Wallet
Yesterday
Biden Administration Under Fire For Breaking Child Labor Laws After Half Of Cabinet Revealed To Be Under Age Of 10
Thursday 11:34AM

“Can’t they just fly above the climate?”

Eleanor Rebadon, Detritus Collector

Advertisement

“Finally, an incentive to tackle climate change.”

Aaron Bauserman, Synopsizer