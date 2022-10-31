A new study found that Americans die younger in conservative states than in those governed by liberals, with simulations showing that changing state policies to fully liberal could have saved more than 171,000 lives in 2019. What do you think?

“Yes, but what does l ife matter if you’re not owning the libs?” Gertrude Stark, Enologist

“The fact that I lived past 20 here in Texas means we’re still not conservative enough.” Darren Blackwell, Window Dresser