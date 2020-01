Nearly half of U.S. adults will be obese by 2030 and one-fourth will be severely so, according to a new study by the JPF Foundation based on a decades-long federal study. What do you think?

“Even though we’ve been throwing out poor kids’ school lunches?” Thomas Bishop • Aquarium Washer

“I hope it’s evenly distributed and not all on one coast, otherwise we might tip.” Rhea Wright • Tractor Curator

