A new study out of England has found that even mild cases of Covid-19 are associated with subtle tissue damage, accelerated losses in brain regions tied to the sense of smell, and a slower ability to process information. What do you think?

“Yeah, my parahippoc ampal gyrus has been feeling a little off.” Margot Howard, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“No worries, I was already stupid before this.” Antwon Beaumont, Shabby Chic Distresser