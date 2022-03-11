A new study out of England has found that even mild cases of Covid-19 are associated with subtle tissue damage, accelerated losses in brain regions tied to the sense of smell, and a slower ability to process information. What do you think?
“Yeah, my parahippocampal gyrus has been feeling a little off.”
Margot Howard, Systems Analyst
“No worries, I was already stupid before this.”
Antwon Beaumont, Shabby Chic Distresser
“Whew, I’m glad I got it before this study came out.”
Greg Silverton, Party Regulator