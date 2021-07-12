Study Finds 70% Of Americans Have Less Than $1,000 Saved To Go To Space

STANFORD, CA—A new study released Monday by researchers from the Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality found that 70% of Americans have less than $1,000 saved to go to space. “Our research suggests that the vast majority of Americans may be woefully unprepared for the dawn of the new space age,” aid study co-author Daniel Porter, who cited the high costs of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of rocket fuel and funding an a privately owned aerospace manufacturer as just two of the numerous financial obstacles the average American faced in launching themselves into space. “We found that it would take the majority of Americans decades to amass enough money to even consider going to space, let alone make it out of the stratosphere. If ever met with a sudden opportunity to go to space, it would certainly end up bankrupting them. Without generational wealth, the average American would have to rely on taking out a huge loan or receiving assistance from a government-funded program like NASA.” At press time, Porter added that the study also found most American parents hadn’t even started saving for their children’s trips to space.

