A recent study found that a cheap and generic antidepressant called fluvoxamine, when taken after early diagnosis of Covid-19, significantly reduces the risk of severe disease and hospitalization. What do you think?
“I’m surprised to hear that cheap drugs exist at all.”
Martin Juno, Jongleur Agent
“I knew that being cheap and depressed would come in handy one day.”
Van Menaker, Unemployed
“I guess we’d better start making this drug expensive and exclusive as quickly as possible.”
Regina Krueger, Statue Feller