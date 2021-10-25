A recent study found that a cheap and generic antidepressant called fluvoxamine, when taken after early diagnosis of Covid-19, significantly reduces the risk of severe disease and hospitalization. What do you think?

“I’m surprised to hear tha t cheap drugs exist at all.” Martin Juno, Jongleur Agent

“I knew that being cheap and depressed would come in handy one day.” Van Menaker, Unemployed