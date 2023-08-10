America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Study Finds Crocodiles Attracted To Distressed Cries Of Infants

A study that played the sounds of human and other ape babies crying out over a speaker found that crocodiles were drawn to the noises, in particular to the shrieks that sounded the most distressed. What do you think?

“Sounds like they’d make awesome therapy animals.”

Marty Friedland, Freelance Executive

“It’s a good thing my distressed cries are so manly.”

David Barnes, Cracker Perforator

“This is just natural selection doing its part to weed out annoying kids.”

Leilani Villarreal, Salt Separator