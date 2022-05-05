A study published in the journal Science found that many popular stereotypes about the behavior of dog breeds aren’t supported by science, concluding that every dog is an individual. What do you think?
“I’m surprised, most stereotypes are based on hard science.”
Victor Gussetti, Dog Walker
“Nothing a few more centuries of inbreeding can’t fix.”
Phil Bell, Assembly Line Foreman
“Well, yeah, my dog’s personality is just whatever I project on him that day.”
Suzanne Gutteridge, Kiln Operator