America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Breaking News

Study Finds Drinking Children’s Blood No More Effective Than Regular Blood At Achieving Eternal Life

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Study Finds Drinking Children’s Blood No More Effective Than Regular Blood At Achieving Eternal Life

BOSTON—Challenging the alleged benefits of the practice as touted in the press and by social media influencers, a study published Thursday in the Journal Of Hematology concluded that drinking children’s blood is no more likely to lead to eternal life than drinking regular blood. “When it comes to attaining immortality, the ritual of capturing a child, opening one of its arteries, and draining all the blood into your mouth provides no greater benefit than doing the same with an adult,” said Ralph Santos, a Boston University professor and co-author of the study, which used a sample size of more than 1,000 adults, children, and babies, and found no statistically significant difference between the life-extending properties of sanguinary diets based on various age groups. “While there may be other nutritional benefits to feeding on the blood of the young and the innocent, it appears to have no meaningful impact on a population’s overall deathless rate. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with drinking a child’s blood as part of a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle. We just can’t guarantee it will reverse the aging process.” Santos went on to add that drinking the blood of the elderly will, however, cause one to age several decades in a matter of seconds before dropping to the floor shriveled and dead.

Watch
Ron DeSantis Announces He Will Live As Slave For One Year To Prove It Not Bad
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week’s Most Viral News: September 15, 2023
September 14, 2023
Ron DeSantis Booed Off Stage After Flashing His Stomach
September 13, 2023