According to a new international study, a “relatively small” nuclear conflict involving less than 3% of the world’s stockpiles could kill a third of the world’s population within two years, with hundreds of millions of starvation deaths following immediate fatalities. What do you think?

“Killing a ton of pe ople and still having nukes left over seems like a win-win.” Laura Riva, Radio Critic

“We can’t let fear stop us from trying new things.” Franklin Banse, Ghost Hunter