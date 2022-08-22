According to a new international study, a “relatively small” nuclear conflict involving less than 3% of the world’s stockpiles could kill a third of the world’s population within two years, with hundreds of millions of starvation deaths following immediate fatalities. What do you think?
“Killing a ton of people and still having nukes left over seems like a win-win.”
Laura Riva, Radio Critic
“We can’t let fear stop us from trying new things.”
Franklin Banse, Ghost Hunter
“The more I learn about nuclear war, the less I like it.”
Mark Wymore, Pharmacist