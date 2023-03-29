America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Study Finds Exposure To Other People’s Sweat Could Reduce Social Anxiety

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A new study has found that people with social anxiety may benefit from mindfulness therapy combined with exposure to odors from others’ sweat. What do you think?

“Social anxiety is the perfect excuse for any perversion.”

Aiya Thorp, Company Downsizer

Watch
Pope Francis Declares Nothing Wrong With Guy Giving Buddy Tug Job After Few Drinks
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Sex Fact: Did You Know?
January 9, 2023
Texas Bans Consensual Sex
April 7, 2022

“I’ll probably just stick to Xanax.”

Perry Hussein, Asylum Greeter

Advertisement

“Nothing’s worth potentially exposing myself to exercise.”

Doreen Nowicki, Freelance Overseer