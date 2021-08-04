ATLANTA—Warning that the new inaccuracies were considerably more contagious than previous varieties, a Centers for Disease Control study released Wednesday found that falsehoods about the Delta variant may spread twice as easily as the original Covid-19 misinformation. “Our data indicate that the transmissibility of the initial Covid fallacies and conspiracy theories pales in comparison to dubious statements concerning the Delta variant,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, explaining that even those who had been vaccinated were still capable of spreading misleading and erroneous comments. “We were already struggling under the early waves of unreliable statistics, and the Delta strain of misinformation is making our job even harder. Once these unverified memes and bogus claims break through and infect the minds of large portions of the population through Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter, they’re nearly impossible to control.” The report concluded that the efficacy of booster data to combat the spread of Delta variant lies was still unconfirmed.