America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Study Finds Female Mammals Live Longer Than Males

SEE MORE: Opinion
OpinionVol 56 Issue 12

A large-scale study of over 100 species of mammals including orcas, reindeer, squirrels, and lions found that females live an average of 18.6% longer than their male counterparts, which may be tied to both genetic and environmental factors. What do you think?

“As bad as this news is, it’s pretty cool that I have something in common with a lion.”

Alexander Ringrose • Unemployed

“It’s only fair the females find ways to die earlier.”

Sheena Levy • Industrial Accountant

Advertisement

“Thank God I’m not a mammal.”

Bart Cater • Mattress Upholsterer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trump Suggests Ceding New York To Coronavirus As Possible Appeasement Strategy

U.S. Economy Grinds To Halt As Nation Realizes Money Just A Symbolic, Mutually Shared Illusion

GOP Urges End Of Quarantine For Lifeless Bipedal Automatons That Make Economy Go

Tom Brady Awakens From Week-Long Kombucha Bender To Discover He’s A Tampa Bay Buccaneer