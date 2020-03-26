Study Finds Female Mammals Live Longer Than Males

A large-scale study of over 100 species of mammals including orcas, reindeer, squirrels, and lions found that females live an average of 18.6% longer than their male counterparts, which may be tied to both genetic and environmental factors. What do you think?

“As bad as this news is, it’s pretty cool that I have something in common with a lion.” Alexander Ringrose • Unemployed

“It’s only fair the females find ways to die earlier.” Sheena Levy • Industrial Accountant

