A new study has found that gas stoves are contributing more to global warming than previously thought because of constant tiny methane leaks while they’re off, annually putting out an amount of greenhouse gases equivalent to 500,000 gas-powered cars. What do you think?

“I’ll just keep mine t urned on then.” Brigitte Garcia, Freelance Job Reference

Advertisement

“You get used to having a wavy apartment.” Mital Schmidt, Systems Analyst