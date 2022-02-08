ANN ARBOR, MI—Amid a growing body of research that suggests few Americans ever complete a compelling character arc, a new study published Tuesday by scholars at the University of Michigan found that the majority also die without ever fulfilling a narrative function. “According to our data, more than half the population live their entire lives without adding to the story in a meaningful way,” said the study’s lead author Brianna Mekler, explaining that while many within this subset of Americans will get a small cameo, they still won’t advance the plot or have an experience that aligns with any of the main themes. “What’s more, two-thirds of people in the United States never even obtain a small role in a B or C story. And, sadly, 85% are either not introduced until the third act or get dropped completely from the final cut.” However, Mekler added, most Americans do get the opportunity after they die to serve as part of a somber cautionary tale for one of the main characters.