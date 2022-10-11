WASHINGTON—Shedding new light on the shifting media landscape, a new report released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center found that the majority of Americans get their news from walking by a stack of televisions in a store window display. “According to our survey, 85% of Americans get their news from walking right past an appliance store only to backtrack a moment later as a breaking news item catches their eye,” said lead researcher Katrina Pittman, who stated that an additional 60% of survey respondents were drawn to the television display after hearing an astonished stranger cry, “Why, look! It’s happening!” “Whether it’s the moon landing or the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam, our research shows the vast majority of Americans are getting their news from not one, but a dozen television sets simultaneously. Another 75% of Americans said they often press their faces against the glass as they watch historic events play out in real time.” At press time, Pittman added that the biggest cause of misinformation was Americans struggling to see the screens over each other’s shoulders .

