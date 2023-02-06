America's Finest News Source.
Study Finds Majority Of Americans No Longer Bothering To Unwrap Hamburger

Image for article titled Study Finds Majority Of Americans No Longer Bothering To Unwrap Hamburger

BALTIMORE—Providing further insight into modern eating habits, a study published Monday by researchers at Johns Hopkins University found that a majority of Americans no longer bother to unwrap their hamburgers before eating them. “The number of American diners who bite into their burgers without removing the paper wrappers first has jumped significantly in the past 50 years,” said study co-author Martina Gaines, who added that in comparison to a similar survey conducted in 1973, modern hamburger eaters were six times more likely to engage in the practice, claiming that the paper “would only slow [them] down.” “A quarter of those who dove right into the burger, paper and all, never seemed to notice the wrapper was even there, while the rest of the participants simply shrugged, often stating ‘Why bother?’ or ‘It all goes to the same place anyhow’ when asked to elaborate.” Gaines noted that during the course of the experiment, 100 percent of the research team members who handed burgers to the participants were bitten on the fingers.

Breaking News