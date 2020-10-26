America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Study Finds Male Chimps Mellow With Age

Vol 56 Issue 43Opinion

Primatologists at Tufts University say that much like humans, male chimps become less aggressive as they age and maintain close long-term relationships with established friends. What do you think?

“I’ve always compared chimps to fine wine.”

Vanessa GilbertBox Flattener

“Oh, yeah. I became a lot happier when I focused more on my friendships and less on trying to rip off the faces and testicles of my rivals.”

Colin BozekUnemployed

“That’s why I only hang out with chimps of a certain age.”

Justin Viera • Church Psychologist

