Primatologists at Tufts University say that much like humans, male chimps become less aggressive as they age and maintain close long-term relationships with established friends. What do you think?

“I’ve always compared chimps to fine wine.” Vanessa Gilbert • Box Flattener

“Oh, yeah. I became a lot happier when I focused more on my friendships and less on trying to rip off the faces and testicles of my rivals.” Colin Bozek • Unemployed