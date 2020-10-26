Study Finds Male Chimps Mellow With Age

Primatologists at Tufts University say that much like humans, male chimps become less aggressive as they age and maintain close long-term relationships with established friends. What do you think?
“I’ve always compared chimps to fine wine.”
Vanessa Gilbert • Box Flattener
“Oh, yeah. I became a lot happier when I focused more on my friendships and less on trying to rip off the faces and testicles of my rivals.”
Colin Bozek • Unemployed
“That’s why I only hang out with chimps of a certain age.”
Justin Viera • Church Psychologist